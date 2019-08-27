Delhi govt waives water arrears, Kejriwal says ‘fresh start for honest consumers’

Delhi government on Tuesday announced water arrear waiver for all households having functional water meters.

Housing colonies in Delhi are categorised from A to H, from upper class to lower-middle to lower class. While those living in E, F, G and H category areas will get a full principal rebate, those in category D will get a 75 per cent rebate. The rebate for those in category C is 50 per cent, and for A and B it is 25 per cent.

Late payment surcharge has been fully waived for everyone.

“Today’s water bills waiver announcement is a major reform in the water sector. Not only will it recover Rs 600 crore of revenue, it will also incentivise households to install water meters,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the AAP government was planning 24*7 water supply in Delhi.

“Today, we have 940 MGD production in Delhi. There has been a 14 per cent addition in the last five years. We also contained leakages and theft of water. We installed 3k flow meters to prevent wastage of treated water. Leakages are being accounted for. We plan to supply water 24*7 in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said the arrears had accumulated not only because people had not paid, but also due to the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) mistakes.

“This is an attempt to clean our books. The arrears have accumulated not just due to non payment of bills but also due to fault on the DJB’s part, including in the billing system. I hope we don’t have to go for another such waiver in the future,” the CM said.

“In the past 5 years, we have resolved the root of the compounding arrears by fixing DJB’s faulty billing process. This is a fresh start for honest consumers who want to pay their bills but were unable to so far due to irregular cycles and often incorrect arrears,” he tweeted.

The scheme will be open till November 30 and bills till March 31, 2019, will be waived.