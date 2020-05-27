Delhi govt vs DU on ‘delay in forming governing bodies’

He provided a timeline of events starting March last year when the term of the GBs expired. Sisodia said the “inordinate delay” of the GBs “cannot merely be an act of omission”. (File) He provided a timeline of events starting March last year when the term of the GBs expired. Sisodia said the “inordinate delay” of the GBs “cannot merely be an act of omission”. (File)

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and Delhi University over the formation of Governing Bodies (GB) in the Delhi government-funded colleges, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday shot off a strongly worded letter to the DU Vice-Chancellor, accusing university officials of “conspiring to protect perpetrators of corruption”.

“The process of reconstitution of GBs of 28 colleges funded (fully or partially) by the Government of NCT of Delhi has become an endless saga of delays and obstructionism by DU. The terms of the GBs expired in March 2019 and all have still not been reconstituted,” Sisodia wrote.

He provided a timeline of events starting March last year when the term of the GBs expired. Sisodia said the “inordinate delay” of the GBs “cannot merely be an act of omission”.

“It now seems like a deliberate attempt to ensure that proper oversight mechanism is not put in place. I repeatedly keep receiving complaints regarding corruption and malpractices in these 28 colleges. And now it seems that the highest functionaries in DU seem to be conspiring to protect the perpetrators of corruption. There can be no other reason why such inordinate delays and obstructions have been caused in the formation of these GBs and in forwarding the six names sent by Government of NCT of Delhi on March 20, immediately to the concerned colleges,” he wrote.

“Not only is the absence of a Governing Body against the statutes of the DU, but the complete lack of administrative oversight has led to academic and administrative deterioration of these colleges. And it is the V-C and the Executive Council who will be held responsible… as you have held up the formation of GBs,” he added.

V-C Yogesh Tyagi and Prof Suman Kundu, officiating as the Registrar and Dean of Colleges, did not respond to calls and texts for a response.

