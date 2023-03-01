Delhi Govt must pay Rs. 23 lakh to vegetable vendor for medical negligence: Delhi HC upholds order

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the city government’s plea against the compensation of over Rs. 23 lakh granted by a single judge of the court to a vegetable vendor for the loss of an arm due to medical negligence by the staff at the state-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad held on February 24 that the “computation of compensation cannot be found fault with” which was calculated by the High Court’s single judge ordering the Delhi Government to pay Rs. 23,47,680 lakh to the vendor.

“The Respondent has also not challenged the Order seeking enhancement of the compensation as directed by the learned Single Judge. Therefore, the Judgment passed by the learned Single Judge does not require any interference and the instant appeal preferred by the Appellants cannot succeed,” the HC held.

The vendor, Shri Pal, had gone to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in 2010 with lower abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting, and was administered some injections which led to certain complications. He then visited a specialist doctor at LNJP Hospital where he was diagnosed with Compartment Syndrome and was admitted for a medical procedure. After 27 days, Pal was advised to get his right arm amputated but he got himself discharged and later moved the High Court for medical assistance and compensation.

In July 2013, the High Court directed the Delhi government to constitute an enquiry committee, consisting of three senior doctors, to examine Pal’s grievances and whether there had been any negligence by the hospital or its staff while treating him. The committee in its September 2013 report found that due to an error of judgment on the part of doctors in identifying the complications the vendor suffered permanent disability.

The division bench rejected the Delhi Government’s argument Pal had left the hospital “against the medical advice of the hospital and got treatment by a quack” holding that the findings of the enquiry committee “categorically state that there was a mistake in administering injections” by both the junior and senior residents who failed to recognise the complication and manage the case properly.

“The poor vegetable vendor who got discharged himself from the hospital cannot be said to have contributed to the negligence of the doctors on duty,” the HC observed.

The bench observed that “losing an arm severely compromises a vegetable vendor’s capacity to conduct business” referring to a 2014 judgment of the Supreme Court which said that courts have to be sensitive while dealing with manual labour cases where the loss of a limb is often equivalent to the loss of livelihood.

The bench also took into consideration the medical examination conducted by the RML Hospital which stated Pal’s right arm had been “affected from the elbow downwards” and observed he had “virtually lost his right arm”.