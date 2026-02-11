Delhi govt to upgrade Ladli scheme, will cost Rs 160 crore; CM says aim is to clear backlog

"Many conditions in respect of girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries," said Gupta. (File Photo)

To ensure financial security and academic growth of girls from economically weaker sections, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government will launch ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna’ in April, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies, Gupta told mediapersons. Under the 2008 scheme, each beneficiary received Rs 36,000 annually.

She maintained that the main objective is to clear the backlog. “When we came to power, we learnt that more than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts (of the Ladli scheme) were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time,” the CM said.