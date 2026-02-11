Delhi govt to upgrade Ladli scheme, will cost Rs 160 crore; CM says aim is to clear backlog

She added that the government identified around 30,000 such beneficiaries last year and Rs 90 crore has already been disbursed to them.

By: Express News Service
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 03:10 PM IST
delhi cm rekha gupta"Many conditions in respect of girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries," said Gupta. (File Photo)
To ensure financial security and academic growth of girls from economically weaker sections, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government will launch ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna’ in April, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies, Gupta told mediapersons. Under the 2008 scheme, each beneficiary received Rs 36,000 annually.

She maintained that the main objective is to clear the backlog. “When we came to power, we learnt that more than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts (of the Ladli scheme) were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time,” the CM said.

“Now, we have identified another 41,000 beneficiaries and an amount of Rs 100 crore will be released shortly to them… In all, Rs 190 crore, which rightfully belongs to these girls, is being delivered to them,” she added.

Gupta said the initiative aims to ensure that no girl child in Delhi is forced to discontinue her education due to financial constraints, while also creating a long-term savings corpus that matures as she completes key educational milestones. The amount will be released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity.

The financial cost of implementing the upgraded scheme will be around Rs 160 crore and the financial support will be given to two girls per family, she added.

“This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. It shows our commitment towards ensuring that every girl, every daughter of Delhi gets an opportunity to reach her full potential…,” Gupta said.

Officials said the eligibility conditions under the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana have been slightly modified from the Ladli Scheme. Under the Ladli scheme, Rs 11,000 and Rs 10,000 were deposited when the girl child was born in hospitals and homes, respectively. A deposit of Rs 5,000 was added each time the child took admission in classes 1, 6 and 9 as well as when she cleared classes 10 and 12.

“Many conditions in respect of girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries,” said Gupta.

Further, she said that the entire process —from application to payment — will be fully online, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices. “This scheme sends a clear message that the Delhi government sees its daughters not as a burden, but as a strength of society and the nation,” she said.

The new Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna

Aid Rs 56,000
Eligibility Domicile or resident of Delhi for last three years
Annual family income Rs 1.2 lakh
Deposits Rs 11,000 within one year of birth
Rs 5,000 each on admission to classes I, 6, 8, 10 and 12; Rs 25,000 in all
Rs 20,000 in phases after diploma or graduation
Cap 2 girls per family
Transfer of aid To be credited phase wise via Aadhar-linked DBT
Maturity amount After Class 12 and 18 years of age, or completed graduation/diploma and 21 years of age
Unclaimed amounts To be credited back to the government
Budget Rs 100 crore allocated, additional Rs 60 cr likely in next Budget
Aid under existing Delhi Ladli Scheme Rs 36,000

