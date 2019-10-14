Delhi govt tweaks norms to rent space for mohalla clinics

To meet its goal of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics by the end of this year, the Delhi government has tweaked its specifications for those willing to give their property on rent for the clinics.

While the government had earlier said rent would not be more than Rs 20,000 per month, the new guidelines will fix the maximum rent up to Rs 35,000. The minimum area for setting up clinics has also been reduced from 50-60 square metres to 40 square metres.

In a public appeal through an advertisement in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested the community to send their applications to the health department by August 6.

“We have been facing several issues in setting up clinics in posh areas as the rent in a few colonies was higher than Rs 20,000. The rent is decided by the Public Works Department on the basis of land lease rules. Many areas had to be ruled out because of the limitations. Now, we have decided to extend the rent rate up to Rs 35,000,” said a senior Delhi government official.

According to officials, the government is planning to open 100 new mohalla clinics by the end of this week. So far, there are 210 such clinics in the city.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had inaugurated 10 mohalla clinics in CR Park, Greater Kailash-I, Greater Kailash-II, Shahpur Jat, Khirki Flats, Savitri Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai areas.

“A meeting is scheduled with the CM Monday. We are working towards finalising the areas. By the end of this week, we might be able to start 100 more clinics. Many people had applied under the scheme and a scrutiny of the places is being done,” said the official.

The minimum requirement for two toilets has also been modified. According to officials, many resettlement colonies do not have much space.

“If the place has a single toilet and is fit to be used, we will consider it. We also decided to reduce the built-up area requirement to 40 square metres so clinics can be set up easily,” added the official.

As per data provided by the government, 1.62 crore patients have visited mohalla clinics from 2015 till July 2019. Of these, 80% visitors comprised women, senior citizens and children.

In this year’s budget, Rs 375 crore has been allocated for development of mohalla clinics and polyclinics.