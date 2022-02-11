Delhi govt to translocate elephant to Gujarat, says L-G’s approval pending

The Delhi government has decided to translocate an elephant, which was taken away by authorities from a private individual in 2017 on account of unsuitable standards for its care and upkeep, to a facility in Gujarat, the Delhi High Court was told Friday.

A government counsel before the bench of Justice Najmi Waziri submitted, “Chief Wildlife Warden has in principle taken the decision to transfer the animal and the file has been approved from various channels. It is now with the Honourable Lieutenant Governor. We are expecting that within a few days the formal orders will be received.”

The court in December had questioned the Delhi government’s decision of claiming ownership of Moti, the elephant, and had asked the state to take a fresh view in the matter. The court in September 2021 had ordered the government to transport the animal to a facility managed by Radha Krishan Temple Management Committee in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, after hearing a petition filed by Farukh Khan, the son of the elephant’s original owner.

Khan had submitted that he wished to transport Moti, who is housed at a centre in Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, to another place with better amenities and to reunite it with the erstwhile family of Gangaram, Dhonmati, Matti and Chandani.

However, the government on October 26 last year in a decision said the elephant has become its property and therefore the petitioner before the court has no locus-standi for filing the petition.

Justice Waziri had called the contention “untenable”, saying that the government was directed to transport Moti to Gujarat. The court further had said Khan’s ownership cannot be taken away merely because the government had taken custody for its better upkeep.

The Delhi government in 2017 had issued notices to owners of six elephants and asked them to surrender the animals on the ground that the area available for housing them is not up to the requisite standards. Later, some of the elephants were relocated to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana. The court in 2017 had said the Chief Wildlife Warden would have to give sufficient opportunity of hearing to the owners of these elephants before making decisions on their ownership.