Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delhi govt to tie up with discoms, civic bodies to expand EV infra

The Working Group, chaired by Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, discussed the need for a coordinated strategy, the statement said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 1:45:59 am
Currently, 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are getting installed in Delhi under the tender.

The Delhi government will be joining hands with discoms and civic bodies to create a coordinated strategy for expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The Working Group reviewed the status of a tender for setting up 100 EV charging/swapping stations on public land. Currently, 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are getting installed in Delhi under the tender. The first set of charging stations are expected to be inaugurated next month.

“There are a total of 2,356 charging points and 234 battery-swapping stations currently operational at 1,892 locations in Delhi. Setting up an efficient, cost-effective, and equitable network of charging stations in Delhi requires coordination among multiple stakeholder departments,” Shah said.

