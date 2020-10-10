Delhi govt to shift Covid patients from Hindu Rao Hospital to state-run facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 20-odd coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital, will be shifted to various hospitals under the state government over the possibility of healthcare workers withdrawing from work from Sunday.

The Delhi government Saturday issued an order to shift coronavirus patients from the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital, where resident doctors have threatened to strike work over non-payment of salaries, to state government-run health facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 20-odd coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, a Covid-19 dedicated facility, will be shifted to various hospitals under the state government over the possibility of healthcare workers withdrawing from work from Sunday.

“The doctors and nurses have served notices for the planned strike. So we have ordered that the coronavirus patients admitted there be shifted to Delhi government hospitals like LNJP and others. There are around 20 such patients at Hindu Rao currently,” Jain told a press conference.

Soon after Jain’s statement, vice-president of Hindu Rao Resident Doctors’ Association Sagar Deep said some officials had reached the hospital to discuss the patient discharge protocol.

Association president Abhimanyu Sardana said discharge certificates were being made. “It is rather sad that at the end of the day none of the authorities are concerned about our salary demand,” Sardana said.

The Delhi government reiterated that it was ready to take over the operations of the hospital if the BJP-led civic body was not in a position to pay the healthcare staff attached with the facility.

“If the North MCD is not in a position to pay the doctors at Hindu Rao and Kasturba Hospital, then they should hand over the operations to us. They are not short of funds though. They rake in tax revenues from various sources. This is mere politics,” Jain added.

