Delhi govt to set up mobile health check-up, creche facilities for workers at construction sites

The Delhi government has decided to set up mobile health check-up and creche facilities for workers at construction sites in the city. The decision was taken at a board meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board held on Monday.
This will take the form of two different schemes. The first is a ‘Doctors on Wheels’ scheme with the stated aim of facilitating routine check-ups of workers at construction sites. Under the scheme, the proposal is to organise medical check-up camps in every district, along with arranging for mobile vans in every district to visit various construction sites for routine check-ups of construction workers.
The other scheme is to launch mobile creches for children of construction workers on work sites.
“The Kejriwal government’s ‘Doctor on Wheels’ scheme for construction workers will facilitate routine check-ups of workers at construction sites. The government will launch unique mobile creches for children of construction workers at sites; children will get better day-care facilities with modern services now. Despite stalled construction due to Covid and pollution, the government supported construction workers by providing more than Rs 600 crore as aid. The government is running 17 welfare schemes for construction workers, with financial assistance of Rs 13 crore given to them last year,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Labour Ministry.
In the meeting, officials submitted that during the first Covid wave in 2020, 1.18 lakh construction workers registered with the board were given Rs 10,000 each as assistance, amounting to Rs 118 crore.
They submitted that during the second wave in 2021, 3.17 lakh construction workers were given financial assistance amounting to Rs 158 crore. They also submitted that assistance money amounting to Rs 309 crore to 6.17 lakh construction workers was given when construction was halted due to rising pollution levels late 2021.
The government also provides scholarships to children of construction workers – Rs 6,000 to students of classes 1-8, Rs 8,400 to students of classes 9-10 and Rs 12,000 to students of classes 11-12.
Officials stated that in the last year, Rs 4.8 crore has been distributed to 8,062 children of classes 6-8, Rs 4.1 crore to 4,888 children of classes 9-10 and Rs 3.4 crore to 2,841 children of classes 11-12.
