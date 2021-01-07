Delhi govt to set up cell to monitor tree transplanting

Under the new policy, 80 per cent of all trees to be affected by a development project will have to be mandatorily transplanted. (Representational)

The Delhi government will set up a dedicated Tree Transplantation Cell to help agencies with the process, after it passed the Tree Transplantation Policy.

Under the new policy, 80 per cent of all trees to be affected by a development project will have to be mandatorily transplanted. The process, however, is complex, with several transplanted trees either not surviving beyond two years and others achieving only stunted growth.

Environment minister Manish Sisodia met officials of the Environment and Forest Department Wednesday and passed directions to initiate work on setting up the Cell and build technical know-how of the transplantation process. He also directed the Forest Department to initiate the process of empanelment of agencies that have the experience of tree transplantation, a government statement said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also been formulating a separate policy for dust control at construction sites bigger than 20,000 metre square.

Delhi’s tree transplantation policy has received flak from several quarters, who say that transplantation should be a rare exercise and development projects should be built around existing tree cover so that an area is not suddenly devoid of its green cover.

The policy however, officials say, makes it mandatory for project executing agencies to transplant trees in the vicinity of their original location to make sure the ecology and character of the area does not change.