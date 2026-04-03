Delhi govt to set up animal welfare committees in all districts

Further, the CM also clarified that with the new system in place, the separately functioning Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) will be dissolved. The move is expected to streamline the structure, making it more coherent and efficient, she added.

With an aim to strengthen animal welfare at the grassroots level, the Delhi Government is going to constitute animal welfare committees in all 13 districts to prevent cruelty against animals, officials said.

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The committees — Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) — will be set up in all 13 revenue districts in the city with each of them headed by the district magistrate (DM), officials added.

Highlighting that protecting animals is a mark of a sensitive and responsible society, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision follows the recent reorganisation of revenue districts and aims to ensure more effective implementation of animal protection laws at the district level.