Delhi govt to rope in final-yr PG doctors

Senior officials said that a major problem raised by directors of the hospitals was a lack of manpower. Expecting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases by July end, the Delhi government has been working on capacity building of the hospitals in the city. (Rerpesentational) Senior officials said that a major problem raised by directors of the hospitals was a lack of manpower. Expecting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases by July end, the Delhi government has been working on capacity building of the hospitals in the city. (Rerpesentational)

To strengthen ICU facilities in government hospitals, the Delhi government will engage final-year MD/MS/DNB graduate doctors in various PG medical institutions in Delhi for a period of six months at facilities treating Covid-19 patients. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and attended by the heads of all the medical institutes.

Senior officials said that a major problem raised by directors of the hospitals was a lack of manpower. Expecting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases by July end, the Delhi government has been working on capacity building of the hospitals in the city. The government has asked the hospitals to increase the bed capacity.

“Similarly, final year PG (Nursing) and UG (Nursing) students also be deployed for ICU duty for a period of six months. Rationalisation of doctors, anaesthetists and staff nurses of various Delhi government hospitals on an urgent basis for optimal utilisation of their services in the Delhi government Covid hospitals,” the order issued by Sisodia stated.

The vice-chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh lndraprastha University, Dr Mahesh Verma, has been given the task of recruitment and deployment of the required number of final-year MD/MS/DNB and nursing graduates. The hospitals have also been asked to augment the ICU facilities. At present, there are 706 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, out of which 452 are occupied.

“The bed capacity and all the infrastructural and manpower help will be given to all hospitals as and when required by them. If any hospital is in urgent need, the government will support it. All the medical chiefs of all hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity and all other requirements because Covid cases are rising,” said Sisodia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.