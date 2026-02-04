Delhi govt to redevelop Walled City, retain its historical character to make it a tourism hub

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken charge of the redevelopment of Old Delhi after being appointed the Chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the government said on Tuesday. Gupta said the government would focus on improving infrastructure in the area without compromising its historical character and develop it as a tourism hub.

Old Delhi, also known as Shahjahanabad or the Walled City, is one of the Capital’s oldest inhabited areas and houses dense residential neighbourhoods, historic monuments and markets.

The CM also said overhead electrical wires in narrow lanes would be shifted underground to improve safety and reduce visual clutter. A traffic management plan would also be prepared to address congestion in commercial areas, and multi-level parking facilities would be explored to reduce on-street parking, she said.