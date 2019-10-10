Delhi govt to pvt hospitals: Put up notice boards about free treatment

To ensure that no road accident, burn injury or acid attack victim is denied treatment at a private hospital, the Delhi government Wednesday directed all such institutions and nursing homes to put up information boards at three prominent spots on their premises. The directives are a part of the newly launched ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, a government initiative to honour good samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals.

Under the scheme, it is mandatory for private hospitals to provide treatment to victims of road accidents, acid attacks and burn injuries for free. On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal formally launched the scheme, under which the government will bear the cost of treatment. The scheme was implemented in February 2018 on a pilot basis, and according to data, 3,000 people have benefitted from it so far.

“The boards should be put up at the hospital entrance, the entry point of casualty and emergency ward, and reception. They can be put up at any other prominent public location as well, and should be put up within two weeks,” said a senior Delhi government official.

While announcing the scheme, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had reiterated Kejriwal’s stand and said that refusal to treat medico-legal cases by private hospitals and nursing homes would be a punishable offence. “The Delhi government will not think twice before initiating suspension of hospital’s certificate if anything of this nature takes place,” he had said.

As per the procedure, cashless treatment will be provided to any eligible victim, provided he or she is brought, referred or transferred to the private hospital concerned within 72 hours of the incident.