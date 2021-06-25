Delhi govt to provide over 2,000 tablets to new teachers

In 2019-19, 60,555 teachers from the Directorate of Education received tabs from the Delhi government. (Representational Image)

The Delhi government Friday said it will provide tablets to 2,103 new teachers appointed by the Directorate of Education to “improve educational quality” and make teachers “high-tech”.

In 2019-19, 60,555 teachers from the Directorate of Education received tabs from the Delhi government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The vision of the Delhi government is to provide excellent education to each child, and distributing tablets to teachers is a step in this direction. Usage of tabs by teachers will enable better teaching and learning and empower teachers to use creative techniques in teaching children.”

“In the 21st century, it has become supremely important to incorporate various novel techniques in teaching. These techniques will inform the teaching-learning process and enable teachers to teach students in creative and more holistic ways. To ensure learning doesn’t stop for students due to Covid, we have disbursed tabs to newly appointed teachers so that teachers can connect with students online and continue with the teaching-learning process without any hassle,” he added.

The Delhi government said the tabs provided to teachers will have “requisite teaching and learning materials to streamline and ease the process of online teaching for educators”.

“These tabs help in providing a space for new ideas and techniques, making teaching a fun and interactive learning process. All student-related data uploaded by teachers will be updated in real-time, on the Directorate of Education website,” the government said.