Delhi govt to provide 30 new services under its doorstep delivery scheme

Launched in Sept last year, the scheme will now offer 100 services from 14 Delhi govt departments. (Archive) Launched in Sept last year, the scheme will now offer 100 services from 14 Delhi govt departments. (Archive)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced the addition of 30 new services to the government’s doorstep delivery scheme. The scheme, launched in September last year, will now cover 100 services of 14 Delhi government departments, of which six were added recently.

Kejriwal said the doorstep delivery of services has a higher success rate as compared to other methods. Of 2.89 lakh calls for availing various public services, over 2.64 lakh were disposed of in a period of one year and three months, with a success rate of 91%, he said.

“This revolutionary initiative in governance has been successful for the last fifteen months. Now there are three ways to get things done at the government offices in Delhi— by visiting government offices, where the success rate is 57% and 43% of the applications get rejected; by applying online, wherein 45% of the applications get cleared while 55% get rejected; and doorstep delivery, where the success rate is 91% and only 9% of the applications get rejected. This is due to the involvement of mobile sahayaks, who ensure that all documents are complete and attached in the right order, along with the applications,” he added.

Nearly 300 personnel — 120 mobile sahayaks, 110 call centre executives, 11 supervisors, 35 dealing assistants and 25 coordinators— are working under the scheme. The doorstep delivery of public services scheme is implemented by the administrative reforms department of the Delhi government. The scheme offers various government services at the homes of citizens, helping them avoid queues, touts, bribery and multiple visits to government offices. The scheme has been implemented in three phases. In the first phase, 40 services were launched on September 10, 2018. In the second phase, 30 more services were added in August 2019.

The 10 services most asked for under this scheme are the issuance of: caste certificate — obc (21%), SC (19%) and ST (0.43%); income certificate (17%); learners’ licence (8%); domicile certificate (5%); marriage registration (2.5%); AAY/priority household card (2%); delayed birth order (1.8%); and surviving member certificate (0.82 %).

