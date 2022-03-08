Delhi govt to promote ‘urban farming’, training programme in pipeline

The Delhi government is set to promote ‘urban farming’ in Delhi, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. ‘Urban farming’ will involve growing fruits, vegetables and other plants on terraces.

A discussion on how to implement urban farming techniques in the city will be held on April 25, as part of an ‘Urban Planning Roundtable Conference’, that will be attended by experts from the Pusa Institute, and other agencies and experts, Rai said. The Horticulture Department will be the nodal agency for this initiative.

Rai said that a training programme will be developed. “With the help of the Pusa Institute, we will train people throughout Delhi. We are targeting people on a ward-by-ward basis, counting all wards under MCD, NDMC, Cantt Board, there are 300 wards in Delhi. A centralised training program will be initiated through master trainers and then they will further train the rest of the population,” he said.

A Delhi Environment Protection Committee will be set up to train people and create awareness on urban farming. The committee will comprise elected representatives and members of NGOs and RWAs. Arrangements will also be made for residents to procure material to grow plants.

“This will help us make urban farming a mass movement with the public playing a crucial role in it,” Rai said.