Delhi govt to organise special outreach camps to push delivery of LPG cylinders to migrant labourers

The government also said that the initiative is aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery systems, improving accessibility, and ensuring timely availability of essential cooking fuel for migrant workers across Delhi.

The Delhi government will organise special outreach camps across the city to facilitate access to 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant labourers, according to an official statement.

District Magistrates have been directed to hold these camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant workers, to improve last-mile delivery of cooking fuel. Migrant labourers facing difficulties in obtaining 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders can also approach respective district offices to request for such camps in their localities.

The move follows a decision by the central government to increase the allocation of 5-kg FTL cylinders for these labourers by 100%. As part of the same, the Delhi government has doubled the daily availability of these cylinders from 684 to 1,368, as per an allocation order dated April 7.