Delhi govt to organise special outreach camps to push delivery of LPG cylinders to migrant labourers

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The Delhi government will organise special outreach camps across the city to facilitate access to 5-kg LPG cylinders for migrant labourers, according to an official statement.
District Magistrates have been directed to hold these camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant workers, to improve last-mile delivery of cooking fuel. Migrant labourers facing difficulties in obtaining 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders can also approach respective district offices to request for such camps in their localities.
The move follows a decision by the central government to increase the allocation of 5-kg FTL cylinders for these labourers by 100%. As part of the same, the Delhi government has doubled the daily availability of these cylinders from 684 to 1,368, as per an allocation order dated April 7.
Officials said the camps will be organised in coordination with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and their authorised distributors, which currently handle LPG distribution in the Capital. At these camps, eligible beneficiaries will be able to procure cylinders upon payment and submission of Aadhaar as identity proof.
District Enforcement Teams will assist officials in identifying demand and monitoring the process to ensure orderly distribution. The government said this mechanism is intended to reduce access barriers for migrant workers who may not be fully covered under the existing distribution network.
The government also said that the initiative is aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery systems, improving accessibility, and ensuring timely availability of essential cooking fuel for migrant workers across Delhi.
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