Toggle Menu
Delhi govt to organise 4-day laser show from October 26 at Connaught Placehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-govt-to-organise-4-day-laser-show-from-october-26-at-connaught-place-6080377/

Delhi govt to organise 4-day laser show from October 26 at Connaught Place

CM Kejriwal said the move was aimed at encouraging people to not burst crackers this Diwali.

laser show in delhi, Connaught Place, diwali pollution, pollution-free diwali, arvind kejriwal, Manish Sisodia
“I invite the people of Delhi to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will organise a four-day laser show starting from October 26, a move aimed at encouraging people to not burst crackers this Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

He said the move is also aimed at celebrating ‘community and pollution-free Diwali’.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said the event will be held at Connaught Place.

“Various laser shows will be organised from 6 pm to 10 pm from October 26 to October 29. I invite the people of Delhi to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers,” he said.

On his part, Sisodia said it will be a ‘community Diwali’ where there will be no pollution.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android