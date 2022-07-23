Delhi govt to offer free spoken English course: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: July 23, 2022 1:30:20 pm
The Delhi government will start a free spoken English course, in the first phase of which one lakh youth will be trained, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday.
“We have seen how the children of the poor, lower middle class and middle class sometimes suffer because they are not good at speaking English. They face challenges in life because of this. They face problems when seeking employment and their communication skills also become weak,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.
He added: “We don’t want our children to lag behind those who have access to certain facilities. For children who are weak in English and who have poor communication skills, the Delhi government is starting a Spoken English course. It will be offered by the Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University.”
Those who have completed their Class 12, and who have basic knowledge of English — meaning they’ve studied English till at least class 8 — will be eligible for the course.
Subscriber Only Stories
“In the next one year, during Phase One, we will train one lakh students at 50 centres. This will be expanded subsequently. It’s an international standard course for which we have tied up with Macmillan and Wordsworth, and Cambridge University will be in-charge of assessment,” Kejriwal informed.
“Youth in the age group of 18-35 are eligible for admission, and the course will be for around 3-4 months, with 120-140 hours of study,” he said.
Kejriwal said that since many of those who enrol will probably be working or enrolled in part time courses, there will also be provision for evening and weekend courses.
“Although the it’s a free course, at the beginning, Rs 950 will be charged as security deposit because we don’t want people to enrol and then not take the course seriously. As I said, there will be only one lakh students and there will be many who want to learn English. So, we anticipate that there will be a huge demand for the course. We don’t want somebody to enrol for two days and then disappear, thereby wasting a seat. If you complete the course and have the required attendance, the money will be returned,” he said.
Speaking about the vision, the Chief Minister said: “Our dream is that all children — whether rich or poor — should get the best quality of education. The poor, lower middle class and middle class should not suffer due to lack of access to facilities. This is being done with the aim to bridge this gap. I hope this course will benefit our youth, both in terms of seeking jobs and personality development.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and usPremium
Latest News
Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?
The Jan 6 panel after 8 hearings: Where will the evidence lead?
Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl
Two engineers suspended for shoddy road work during PM’s visit to Bengaluru
Kallakurichi death case: Body collected by parents, last rites conducted amid tight security
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan passes away
Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, M13 5G go on sale today: All you need to know
Yuu Asaka’s puzzles look simple, but sneakily break all the rules
Mamata close aide Partha Chatterjee, Bengal minister who is in eye of SSC scam storm
RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card released: How to download
CJI NV Ramana: ‘Media running kangaroo courts… taking democracy backwards’
Uddhav Thackeray never told me not to step up security for Eknath Shinde: Dilip Walse-Patil