Planning on starting a small business in Delhi? Govt to offer collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore

In a major boost to micro and small enterprises, the Delhi government will offer collateral-free loans worth up to Rs 10 crore to city-based entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with the Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central government entity Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). Speaking at the event, Gupta said that her government has allocated a fund of Rs 50 crore for service loans worth Rs 2500 crore without the need of any collateral.

The CM said that there was no cap on the number of beneficiaries even as a target of one lakh was set initially.