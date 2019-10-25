Delhi govt to offer 1,000 free surgeries at private hospitals

The Delhi government is set to widen the ambit of its health scheme, whereby people who are given a waiting time of over 30 days for a surgery or procedure at a Delhi government hospital are eligible for free treatment at empanelled private hospitals.

Under the expansion, 1,016 surgical, 123 oncology and 10 neonatal procedures, as well as six medical packages, have been made part of the 86 surgeries already covered under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) — a corpus that funds various health schemes for residents of Delhi. This includes implants as well as treatment for vector-borne diseases, sources said.

With the additions, all treatment covered under the Centre-run Ayushman Bharat scheme will fall under the DAK. The Delhi government has not implemented the Centre’s scheme in the city yet, calling their scheme better. Only Delhi voters will be eligible for the scheme. Children below 19 years of age will be eligible on the basis of the voter identity card of their parents, along with Aadhaar card or birth certificate from Delhi.

The free surgery scheme was launched in March 2017 and 56 private healthcare providers have been empanelled by the government. Till June 2019, a total of 4,654 patients received cashless treatment under the scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat, free secondary and tertiary treatment worth Rs 7,901 crore has been availed in 32 states and UTs. Procedures like cardiology, orthopaedics, radiation, oncology, cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery, and urology have emerged as the top tertiary specialties.

In Delhi, the packages will include cost incurred during pre-anaesthetic check-up; investigations; medicines and consumables; bed charges; diet charges; consultation; and nursing care, among others, and will specify the duration of admission.

“We held a meeting on October 21 to discuss package rates… We are expecting that around 100 NABH-accredited hospitals will be able to offer the facilities,” said the official, adding that private hospitals can’t deny treatment to any patient if they have the service .

“This scheme is a win-win situation for private and government hospitals. We are paying more than the rate decided under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. A private hospital will be paid 10% to 40% over what the Ayushman Bharat scheme offers,” said president of Delhi Medical Council

Dr Arun Gupta, who has been elected to the newly formed governing body of DAK.