Delhi govt to kick off no cracker campaign from tomorrow, BJP says ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

The Delhi government will launch a ‘Patake Nahi, Diye Jalao’ (light diyas, not crackers) campaign to ensure implementation of the cracker ban that was announced last month. Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday said police and SDMs will take strict action against violators.

Rai held a joint meeting with officials of the Delhi Police and the Environment Department to discuss the issue on Monday. One team each will be formed in all 15 police districts, with 157 members, who will take the initiative off the ground, officials said. Along with the police, teams have been formed under 33 SDMs to take action under this campaign.

“If someone still does not comply with the cracker ban, then police and SDMs will take legal action against them. We will not tolerate anyone playing with the lives of others in the name of some momentary thrill. We will start the campaign actively in Delhi from October 27,” Rai said.

He also reached out to brands publishing ads on Diwali, saying they should symbolise the festival with diyas and not crackers in their visuals.

Hitting out at the campaign, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed Rai has hurt Hindu sentiments. “Both diyas and crackers are an integral part of Diwali celebrations. Unfortunately, as the Kejriwal government has failed to keep overall pollution under control, we were forced to skip or limit crackers since last year. But when the government says don’t burn crackers and only light diyas, it hurts our Hindu sentiments,” he said.