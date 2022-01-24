Delhi govt to install CCTV cameras in Anganwadis to ensure safety of women, children

To provide safety and security to women and children, the Delhi government is planning to install high-resolution CCTV cameras in all of the nearly 500 Anganwadis situated in densely populated areas across the national capital.

A public works department (PWD) official said: “The project intends to cover the CCTV camera system for Anganwadi hubs in Delhi. It will support surveillance systems of different stakeholders to enhance safety and security in the city. The system is expected to support the police to maintain law and order, aid investigations, help in deterring, detecting and thus dealing with criminal activities.”

The official said that these surveillance systems will also help the police attain a faster turnaround time for crime resolution and proper investigation as well as monitor suspicious people, vehicles, objects and so on to help protect life and property.

According to the PWD, around 458 high-resolution CCTV cameras will be installed. The command control room will have a facility to directly monitor the system and will be informed if the cameras need any maintenance.

“These cameras are being installed under Delhi government’s CCTV camera scheme to provide safety and security to women and children and help maintain law and order. Besides tackling criminal activity, the cameras also help to monitor how children and lactating mothers are treated,” said a Delhi government official.

Currently, around 1.30 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the city for the safety of women and children. Officials said that the target was to install 1.40 lakh cameras by the end of 2021 but the project got delayed due to Covid-19.

The tender process is already underway and the estimated budget is Rs 1.66 crore.