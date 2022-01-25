Delhi govt to install 18-feet ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ mural at Vidhan Sabha

After installing a six-feet-high Ashoka Emblem atop the building, the Delhi Government will now install an 18-feet-long and six-feet-wide ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ fibreglass mural near the Jallianwala Bagh mural on the roof of the green room behind the reception in the premises of the Delhi legislative Assembly.

The mural will be installed on an entire wall of the building of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha at the Old Secretariat in Civil Lines. The project is being monitored by Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel.

“The mural will be installed inside the building. At Vidhan Sabha, there are pictures and murals of Jhansi Ki Rani and others, Goel wanted to install an ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ mural to remember Shaheed Bhagat Singh who fought for India’s freedom. It will also instill patriotism in the common people and leaders visiting the assembly and motivate them to work for good and fight against corruption,” said a senior official at Delhi Assembly.

The plan was to complete the work in January and inaugurate it on Republic Day but the surge in the Covid-19 figures delayed the work. “Now, tenders have been floated and the target is to complete the work by February. The mural will be inaugurated during the upcoming Budget session (2022-23),” said the official.

A senior PWD official said, “The mural will be a high relief mural, in clear white fibreglass glass resin with a minimum thickness 5 mm-10mm, including fixing on the wall of the building.” The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,11,529.

Last year, the Delhi Legislative Assembly was crowned with the Ashoka Emblem. The bronze emblem was 450 kg and installed on a four-feet-long pillar.