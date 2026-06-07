Delhi govt to induct 2,800 low-floor electric buses into city’s fleet under Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme

The proposed fleet is expected to improve connectivity across the city, particularly in areas with limited public transport access. (File photo)

The Delhi government is set to induct 2,800 air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the Centre’s PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, including 1,400 nine-metre buses and 1,400 twelve-metre buses, as part of its plan to expand the city’s public transport fleet, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

The proposed fleet is expected to improve connectivity across the city, particularly in areas with limited public transport access. The mix of nine-metre and twelve-metre buses is intended to serve both neighbourhood routes and high-demand corridors, according to officials.

The government said that currently, nearly 4,300 electric buses operate in Delhi and it aims to increase the number to around 7,500 by the end of this year. The proposed bus induction forms part of the government’s longer-term target of increasing the Capital’s overall public bus fleet to nearly 14,000 by 2028-29. The city already has the largest electric bus fleet in the country.