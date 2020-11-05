Delhi govt to hold Laxmi Puja on Diwali, Kejriwal says it will generate positive vibes

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

The Delhi government will hold Laxmi Puja on Diwali this year in presence of its entire Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a webcast, Kejriwal said the rituals will be broadcast by TV channels so that the people of Delhi can also participate in the event remotely.

“We will celebrate Diwali together. But we will not burst crackers at any cost. Bursting crackers amounts to playing with the lives of our own children and family members. On Diwali day, from 7.39 pm, we will hold Laxmi Puja together,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief added that he, along with his ministerial colleagues, will start the puja, which will be telecast live.

“I appeal to all of you to switch on your TV and listen to chants of the priests and participate in the puja. I believe when the two crore people of Delhi will chant the mantras, welcome home Lord Rama from his 14 years exile, then it will generate positive vibes across Delhi,” he added.

