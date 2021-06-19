Air Force to Delhi Police, Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore to families of 6 personnel who died on duty

The Delhi government will grant an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to the families of six uniformed personnel who died while performing their duty, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Saturday.

“The Delhi government respects and honours the bravery of every soldier in uniform who has risked their life to protect people and the nation. Honouring the bravery of our personnel, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal initiated financial assistance for personnel in Delhi Police, Defence, Paramilitary forces and other forces who risk their lives to protect our nation. Although we cannot compensate for the huge loss every family has to bear, we can, at the very least, pay our respect and ensure the families of these personnel live a life of dignity, that they receive an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore which may aid and support their livelihoods,” said Sisodia.

Three out of the six personnel worked in the Indian Air Force, two personnel in Delhi Police and one was a Defence Personnel, said Sisodia.

Sanket Kaushik, an ACP with the Delhi Police, died in a truck accident while performing duty at Rajokri Flyover. Vikas Kumar, a Delhi Police constable, died in a car accident while he was on picket duty. Pravesh Kumar, a Civil Defence Personnel, was hit by a truck while he was on duty at Mangolpuri flyover.

Rajesh Kumar from Safdarjung, and Sunit Mohanty from Dwarka, both Air Force personnel, died in a crash while Meet Kumar from Ashok Vihar, a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force, died when his MIG-21 aircraft crashed in Kangra hills.

In a tweet, along with a photo of their names and details, Kejriwal said: “I bow to these bravehearts who were martyred while protecting the country from external and internal threats. The Delhi government will give an honorarium of one crore rupees to their families. We want to say to these families – the country is with you, the country is proud of your son/daughter.”