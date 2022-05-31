Delhi govt to give final nod to procure 1,500 e-buses in two weeks

The Delhi government is all set to accord its final approval to procure 1,500 electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) fleet in the next 15 days. After this, the work order for induction of the buses will be awarded to the finalised bidders, said an official with the transport department.

According to a senior official, the government has already finalised the bids to purchase 1,500 buses under DTC and is awaiting final Cabinet approval from the Chief Minister. The e-buses will be manufactured by Tata Motors. The transport department has also finalised the bids for 330 electric buses which will be inducted under the cluster scheme.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s target is to push the public to adopt electric buses for their daily commuting needs. Each of these buses are expected to save 0.33 million tons of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in carbon emissions during their life span of 10 years.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 e-buses under DTC, and as many as 150 more such buses will be inducted. “Once the final approval comes, the work will be awarded for the induction of the buses. They will start the induction process by the end of this year, but it will take around 14 months for all of them to be inducted,” an official said.

To maintain the 1,500 e-buses, the government is constructing around 12 e-bus depots across the city which will be completed in the next one year.

At present, the city has 152 e-buses. There are a total of 7,205 buses in Delhi, of which 3,912 are under the DTC and 3,293 buses are under the cluster scheme. The buses will be pollution-free and will have state-of-the-art facilities equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently abled, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and other security-related facilities.