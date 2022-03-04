Delhi govt to form three-member committee to monitor LED screen project

The Delhi government has decided to form a three-member committee to monitor and review the installation of 600 LED screens at various locations across the city. It has also accorded its financial and administrative approval for the project.

The committee will have an assistant director from the Planning Division of PWD, a chief engineer, and a finance officer to the chief engineer. These members will monitor timely execution of the project, and will review the expenditure and amount spent in phases.

Under this project, about 640 LED screens will be installed across the city displaying messages of work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government, new schemes, public helplines, Covid-19 updates, the importance of Covid protocols, pollution data, graphic films, social messages, information regarding policies, and other relevant details of public interest.

The administrative approval and expenditure sanction was recently approved by the Finance Department. The total cost of the project is Rs 475.78 crore.

These screens will be installed at prominent locations across the city, including PWD roads having a Right of Way (ROW) of 80 feet above, intersections, T-points with ROW of 80 feet or more, and entry/exit points of metro stations having heavy footfall.

According to officials, priority will be given to roads having ROW 200 ft, 150 ft, 100 ft, and roads having large traffic volumes and heavy footfall.

Officials said other public-oriented information displayed on the LEDs would include news on the government’s doorstep delivery scheme, number of hospitals, dispensaries allotted for Covid-19 treatment with availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators.

The screens will be installed in three phases, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The fixing of screens will be done on all four models — portrait screen with unipole structure; landscape screen with single display; tri-side display; and cluster monitor in rectangular shape.

A Command Control Centre (CCC) will also be set up to monitor the various permutations and combinations of the LEDs – individually, cluster, or all at a time – and their locations.

The CCC will receive and process the information to be displayed, after which it will go live with the help of GSM network and cloud services, said officials.

The PWD has already identified locations, sizes of LEDs, pole designs and completed consultancy services. The installation work is expected to begin soon. An agency will be awarded the maintenance contract for seven years, officials said.

Currently, there are LED screens installed at ITO, AIIMS and few other locations. However, with the addition of the new screens, the city will, for the first time, have such big displays in large numbers.