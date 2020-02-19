Delhi govt to enrol 17,000 entrepreneurs for its schools

Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

To promote the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in its schools, the Delhi government is set to enrol 17,000 entrepreneurs and volunteers to engage with students. The decision was taken at a review meeting held Tuesday, a day after the newly sworn-in ministers took over their respective departments.

EMC was started in 2019-20 to instill an entrepreneurial mindset in students. It has been developed by SCERT Delhi, with help from teachers and NGOs, and focuses on providing real-life experiences to students that can help them become responsible professionals.

“We need to create a pool of 17,000 entrepreneurs… There is a need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students, for which live interactions with entrepreneurs will play a very important part. Our entrepreneurs’ recollection of their journey will help students learn from real-life experiences. During the sessions, we should have a two-way interaction between students and entrepreneurs in a small setting of 30-40 for better communication and understanding,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Last year, 4,000 entrepreneurs had interacted with 3 lakh students.

Senior officials said the government is also planning to give seed money to students of classes XI and XII for field projects, which will roll out in April and July for both classes.

“We will give out seed money of Rs 1,000 to each student for their field project. They will be involved in entrepreneurial activities, which will enable them to ‘think-out-of-the box’ and take on a solution-centric approach. We are also aiming to kick-start our training sessions for officers, mentor teachers and EMC coordinators by April. This will facilitate smooth implementation and execution of the EMC programme,” said Sisodia.

Senior officials said another component of the EMC is a micro-research project. This aims to involve 7 lakh students in interviewing their neighbours and relatives who are into various professions. Through structured interviews, students will learn about different career choices available to them.

