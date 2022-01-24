Delhi govt to complete survey to assess psychological impact of Covid-19 on children before April

The Delhi government plans to complete its survey to assess the psychological and emotional impact of Covid-19 on children before the start of the next academic year in April.

On Friday, the government decided to conduct a ‘large-scale survey’ to understand the changes in the mental and emotional state of school children in the past two years and to use these findings and inputs from experts to modify the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in schools.

According to an education department official, the development of the survey is at a nascent stage and the planning department is working on a proposal to carry it out.

“It is the mandate of the planning department to carry out surveys such as these and the education department will be supporting it. Because the decision itself was taken just a few days back, there is not a clear timeline as such for it but it should be completed before the coming academic session,” said the official.

With the stated objectives of developing self-awareness and mindfulness, critical thinking and inquiry, enabling expression, among others, Happiness Classes in Delhi government schools involve mindfulness sessions, storytelling and teacher-student interactions. The plan is to modify it by introducing new chapters, stories and activities “so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like pandemic”.