Delhi govt to collaborate with Denmark to improve water supply, air quality

The Delhi government has planned to join hands with Denmark to address the ongoing water scarcity in the city and improve road infrastructure. A detailed plan in this regard will be prepared, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal held a meeting with Denmark’s Ambassador to India H. E. Freddy Svane on Friday to discuss air pollution, groundwater recharge, and development of world-class road infrastructure. After the meeting, Kejriwal said, “We are redeveloping 500 km of Delhi’s roads on a par with European standards. We can collaborate with Denmark on the road beautification project, if required.”

Praising the AAP government’s efforts to curb air pollution, Danish Ambassador Svane also appreciated the e-auto project and said he had the opportunity to drive an e-auto, which he found enjoyable and exciting.

Deputy CM and PWD minister Manish Sisodia and Urban Development Counselor of the Denmark Embassy Anitha Kumari Sharma were also at the meeting.

On projects surrounding water conservation, Kejriwal said, “We are working on groundwater recharge and can do better work together with Denmark. There is a lot of potential in Delhi to use rainwater for groundwater recharge, and this can help us meet our water requirements.”

The CM also asked the Ambassador of Denmark for a detailed presentation on groundwater recharge projects in Denmark, which the Delhi government can emulate.

“Our government strives to ensure that our citizens can breathe pure air. The results of our various initiatives to curb pollution are visible. There has been a significant reduction in air pollution in Delhi. We are promoting electric vehicles and have implemented an EV policy under which a subsidy is given to people to purchase more such vehicles,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government is currently revamping 16 road stretches across the city under its streetscaping project, which will be completed by October.