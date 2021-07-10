Delhi govt to award Tokyo Olympic medal winners

The decision was announced following a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Sports University Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari.

The Delhi government announced Friday that it will award Rs 3 crore to athletes from the city winning gold at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Rs 2 crore to silver medalists, while bronze medallists will be given Rs 1 crore.

The coaches of the medal-winning athletes will be given Rs 10 lakh, it announced.

Four athletes from Delhi — Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Deepak Kumar (Air Rifle shooting), Amoj Jacob (4×400m relay) and Sarthak Bhambri ( 4×400m relay) — are participating in the Olympics, set to begin later this month.

The decision was announced following a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Sports University Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari.

She said, “Delhi Sports University congratulates each and every athlete participating in the Tokyo Olympics. With the preparation to build Delhi Sports University, I promise each and every student in the nation who has dreams of becoming a strong sportsperson that Delhi Sports University will provide world-class facilities and sports equipment to build athletic acumen,” said Malleshwari, who was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics.

A Delhi Sports School is also being established under the Delhi Sports University. Admissions for Delhi Sports School will begin from the next session, the government said in a statement.