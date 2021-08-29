Delhi govt to add 7k beds to its hospitals, digitise sector

The Delhi government Saturday announced a Rs 139 crore project to digitise healthcare management and hospital-patient interactions in the city through a cloud-based integrated management system and digital health cards.

Officials said the Delhi cabinet has approved the budget and sanctioned funds to set up the ‘health information management system’, and the contract has been awarded to M/s NEC Corporation India Private Limited.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also announced that the cabinet has approved the setting up of 6,836 new beds across Delhi government hospitals. “This is a very big increase in the city’s health infrastructure. Today Delhi has 10,000 beds in government hospitals and 6,800 are being added. This is a 70 per cent increase, this is not a small thing. These will be ready in six months. We can be prepared for the third wave if it comes. Even if it doesn’t, these will be ready for the people of Delhi,” he said.

According to a Delhi government representative, the system is slated to be ready by mid-2022. It will first be implemented in all government hospitals, and later in private hospitals in a phased manner.

“All hospitals in Delhi are being connected on a common platform and a portal will inform how many beds are empty in which hospital, which medicines are available in what quantity. You will know staff position, medical position, how many ventilators are vacant. You won’t need to form long lines at hospitals, you can fix an appointment with doctors over the phone and go according to your convenience,” said the CM.

This is supposed to be a digital and cloud-based system, and citizens will be connected to it through ‘e-Health Cards’.

“All patient care-related services like hospital administration, budgeting, and planning, supply chain management, back-end service, and processes will be brought under this system. Health cards will be issued and will be available online for access. This will help the people of Delhi get all information under one roof and immediate help in emergency cases… Under the Health Card Project, QR code-based eHealth Cards will be issued to the residents of Delhi on the basis of voter ID and population registry from which demographic and basic clinical information of each patient can be obtained. Family mapping will be done through e-health cards for health schemes and programmes. It will be integrated with HIMS for seamless information exchange. Cards with QR codes will be distributed to each person after physical verification,” read a government statement.

According to a representative, surveys will be conducted to get these cards made, and they will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign.