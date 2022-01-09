Delhi: 1,000 start-up ideas from govt schools selected for entrepreneurship programme

One thousand start-up ideas from government schools have been shortlisted from among 51,000 for the second round of Delhi’s Business Blasters programme.

As part of its “Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum”, the government had started the “Business Blasters” programme across all of its senior secondary schools in September, giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to Class 11 and 12 students to develop entrepreneurship ideas.

Through this programme, 51,000 start-ups had been designed by students across government schools. Following this, the top 3 teams from each school were to be chosen for the second round. For this, zonal-level panels were constituted comprising three zonal officials and teachers, one business coach or local entrepreneur, and one educational and vocational guidance counsellor to support students who were not selected.

Ultimately, 1,000 projects were selected for Round 2. Of these, 100 will be shortlisted for the final round. A masterclass was held on Saturday for the shortlisted teams by Ritesh Malik of ‘Innov8 Co-working’ and Swati Bhargava of ‘CashKaro’ and ‘Earn Karo’.

“India was once called Sone Ki Chidiya but today, youths of the country are facing acute unemployment. 22% of the population still earns only Rs 900 per month and many people go to their beds hungry. So where did we go wrong? Education. Our generations were taught to be job seekers, not job creators. However, that is going to stop. Student entrepreneurs from the Kejriwal government’s Business Blasters programme will set-up companies where students from across the world will wish to work,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.