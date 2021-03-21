Delhi: Govt staffer among 4 arrested for leaking entrance exam papers

The accused were arrested after police found a man cheating at a centre in Naraina.

A 26-year-old government servant and her three associates have been arrested for allegedly running an inter-state gang that leaked entrance exam papers for government job aspirants.

Police said the main accused, Vaishali, works as an account assistant at National Fertilisers, Noida. She and her associates allegedly “planted” candidates at private exam centres across Delhi and leaked papers and answer keys to clients. The accused were arrested after police found a man cheating at a centre in Naraina. “On March 4, a team led by SHO (Naraina) Sameer Srivastava got information about illegal practices at the exam centre. A raid was conducted and we arrested a man, Rohit. He was using a phone to solve his online paper for Forest Guard,” said a senior officer.

Rohit’s phone was seized. Police found the involvement of several persons in the scam and arrested Vaishali, her brother Love Kumar, and their aide Himanshu from Sonepat and Delhi.

During questioning, Vaishali told police she had been working with a private exam centre in Naraina for the last six months to leak papers to candidates. Before this, the accused allegedly worked in Haryana to leak papers.

Police said Vaishali, her boyfriend Anil Sharma and brother Love were the leaders of the racket, which operated in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. Two Delhi Police uniforms were recovered from them.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said Vaishali posed as a senior IPS officer and would meet candidates wearing the uniform to “impress” them: “They asked for Rs 10 lakh from each candidate. A dummy candidate was planted to take pictures or videos of the online paper. He would then go to the washroom and send photos to Vaishali. The woman also hired a person to solve the paper and give the answer keys, which were then shared with their clients on their phones.”

Police said the accused worked with employees at the exam centre so their “dummies” aren’t caught. Police are also looking into the role of the exam centre owner. Three accused are on the run.