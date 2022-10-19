Delhi govt begins spraying of PUSA decomposer, 5,000 acres to be covered this year

The Delhi government has begun spraying the PUSA bio-decomposer on harvested paddy fields in Delhi in an effort to help decompose the stubble and clear the fields before the next crop is sown.

The government is targeting 5,000 acres of farmland in Delhi this year. So far, 957 farmers have applied to get the decomposer sprayed, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. This is the third consecutive year that the Delhi government is spraying the decomposer in an effort to prevent stubble burning.

The decomposer is a microbial solution developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute(IARI), that helps decompose crop residue. Rai said 21 teams were formed to visit villages and request farmers to fill out the applications to get the decomposer sprayed.

According to IARI’s data on crop residue burning, Delhi has recorded three instances of crop residue burning so far this harvest season. One of these fire events was recorded on Tuesday. Last year, till November 30, Delhi had recorded four instances of crop residue burning, according to the IARI’s bulletins which rely on NASA satellite data.

This year, the decomposer has been procured from IARI in liquid form, which is in contrast to previous years when it was purchased as a capsule and then turned into a solution.

Additionally, the decomposer in powder form will be used on 1,000 acres of farmland in Delhi on a trial basis this year.

Rai said that farmers can still fill the form to get the decomposer sprayed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 241. According to the SAFAR forecasting system, the impact of fire counts in the northwest region on Delhi’s pollution was less than 3% on Tuesday. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Tuesday indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category till October 21. Thereafter, for the subsequent six days, it is likely to be in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories.