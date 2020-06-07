Delhi withdraws ‘Special corona fee’ on liquor, increases VAT

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to withdraw the ’70 per cent special corona fee’ on liquor sale in the national capital from June 10 onwards. (File photo) The Delhi government on Sunday decided to withdraw the ’70 per cent special corona fee’ on liquor sale in the national capital from June 10 onwards. (File photo)

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to withdraw the ’70 per cent special corona fee’ on liquor sale in the national capital from June 10 onwards, PTI reported.

However, the AAP government raised the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, an official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ‘Special Corona Fee’ was imposed last month on the maximum retail price of liquor as the government looked to earn additional revenue during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

