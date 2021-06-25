Delhi govt sought four times more oxygen than required: SC oxygen audit panel

The oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 last month has noted “gross discrepancy” in actual consumption claimed vs calculated consumption in the national capital and said that the Delhi government sought four times more oxygen than what was required.

The sub-group’s interim report, submitted to the apex court, said that the Delhi government’s claim of 1,140 Metric Tonnes was four times higher than the calculated consumption as per bed capacity formula, which was 289 MT only. “Sub-group set up by Supreme Court for Oxygen audit of Delhi “noted gross discrepancy” in actual consumption claimed vs calculated consumption by formula for bed capacity. Former (1140 MT) was “about 4 times higher” than latter (289 MT),” the report read.

It further said that four hospitals — Singhal, Aryan Asaf Ali, ESIC Model & Liferay claimed extremely high LMO consumption with very few beds and “the claims appeared to be clearly erroneous leading to extremely skewed info and significantly higher Oxygen requirement for Delhi.”

After “recalculation”, the Group said while the “actual consumption of 183 hospitals as per data from Delhi government was 1140 MT, the “actual…consumption after correcting erroneous reporting by 4 hospitals” was 209 MT.

