Delhi govt ‘snooping unit’: Ledger shows cash paid to ‘sources’

From the time it came into existence in February 2016 to when it was wound up in March 2017, Rs 40.82 lakh was released to the Delhi government’s feedback unit (FBU) by way of ‘secret service expenditure’, remuneration, telephone, and other miscellaneous expenses, The Indian Express has learnt.

Now under CBI radar, the unit was set up in September 2015 with approval from Delhi Cabinet of Ministers. It was tasked with gathering ‘relevant information and actionable feedback’ regarding the working of Delhi government departments, autonomous bodies, institutions and entities under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. In a note to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena termed it “an extra-constitutional/extra-judicial body” on lines of a private intelligence agency, answering to none but a single individual.

Records of cash with the unit were allegedly maintained in a register titled the ‘SSF (secret service fund) cash cum expenditure book’, which contained notings of money being given to “sources” for “operations”. This register alone tracked Rs 5 lakh the unit received, and by the time the unit wound up operations, the amount left was Rs 2,300, it is learnt.

The CBI, during its preliminary enquiry, also claimed to have recovered cash vouchers of payments between Rs 4,500 and Rs 90,000 to individuals as “source money”. It also noted expenditure of Rs 2.10 lakh to engage an allegedly non-existent private detective agency.

On March 23, 2017, Satish Khetarpal, ACP, FBU wrote to the Deputy Secretary of the vigilance department (under which the unit operated) regarding the “return of secret services fund for depositing into the government accounts”. He wrote: “I was asked to maintain the record of said secret fund. An amount of Rs 4,97,700 was disbursed to the secret targets… The balance amount of Rs 2,300 was lying with me. As no further extension has been granted to the Feedback Wing, therefore the balance amount of Rs 2,300… is return (sic) herewith for further necessary action at your end please.”

The vigilance department’s probe and CBI’s preliminary enquiry into the unit has also revealed that in the Delhi government’s annual budget for the financial year 2016-17, a provision of Rs 1 crore was allegedly kept for ‘secret service expenditure’, and it was proposed by the Deputy Director (Feedback) to provide Rs 25 lakh as ‘secret fund’ in that duration.

The amount eventually released to the unit is among the reasons for the vigilance departments’ recommendation to the L-G to shut the unit down “immediately to avoid further infructuous/questionable expenditure”.