Delhi govt slashes price of Covid tests

A health worker takes a sample for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Delhi government has slashed the price of Covid tests at private labs in the city from Rs 800 to Rs 500.

In case a sample is collected from home, the private lab can charge a maximum of Rs 700. This was earlier priced at Rs 1,200.

The price of the Rapid Antigen Tests has been capped at Rs 300. CM Arvind Kejriwal said the reduction in prices will make tests more accessible to people.

If the samples are taken by government teams and picked up from collection sites by private labs, the cost will be Rs 300. If they are taken by private labs for the government and processed at their labs, the cost will be Rs 400.