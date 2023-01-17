Delhi govt sitting over three CAG reports: L-G Office

The L-G House Monday alleged that the Delhi government is delaying tabling three reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The Delhi government was not available for an immediate comment on the matter.

“The Controller of Accounts of Delhi government has sent a reminder to the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for seeking approval of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena to table the three audit reports namely, ‘State Finance Audit Report’, ‘Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi’ and ‘Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs’ for the year that ended on 31st March 2021,” said the officials.

The officials said these reports are pending with Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the Finance Minister.

“These three reports were submitted to the Delhi government on June 23, September 27 and November 10 in 2022 respectively,” said officials.

The CAG submits its report to the state government, who after approval of the Finance Minister and the Chief Minister sends a recommendation for placing them in the Assembly to the L-G, as per the GNCTD Act, 1991, said officials.

“All the reports were submitted by the Principal Accounts Office to the office of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister through Finance Department for seeking the approval of Hon’ble L-G for laying of the same on the table of the Delhi Legislative Assembly…as per the file monitoring system, all the said files are with the office of the Hon’ble Deputy CM,” read the reminder from the Controller of Accounts to the Deputy CM’s office.

“The L-G Secretariat on November 29, 2022, had written to the Finance Department, GNCTD, seeking appropriate action as per law for expeditiously laying the reports before the Assembly in the next session,” the officials added.