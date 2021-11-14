Delhi govt should call all-party meeting to form action plan for cleaning Yamuna: BJP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded that the Delhi government should make a time-bound action plan for cleaning the Yamuna river. He said that cleaning of Yamuna is a sacred task, and everyone is ready to cooperate in this. The Delhi government should immediately start this holy task by calling an all-party meeting for this, he said.

Delhi’s 18 big drains are pouring 1,500 million filths into the Yamuna every day. There have been announcements for sewage treatment plants, but all its projects are far behind schedule. “Therefore, instead of blaming each other only on occasions like Chhath Puja or Baisakhi, a time-bound action plan should be made for cleaning the Yamuna and its blueprint should be made public, ” he said.

For a positive discussion on this issue, an all-party meeting should be convened in which the opinion of all the elected representatives, as well as experts, should be taken.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said recently in a TV programme that the cleaning of the Yamuna river is his responsibility and it will be done before the next Delhi polls. “I did not pass on the blame to anyone. I asked for 5 years from the electorate and had said that before the next Delhi elections, I will take a bath in the clean Yamuna river,” he had said.

Pictures showing devotees offering prayers in the Yamuna between toxic foams on the occasion of Chhath Puja early this week have led to a heated debate on the issue.