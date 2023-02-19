scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Delhi Govt schools to hold wellness awareness programmes

Officials said the objective of this initiative is to provide opportunities to understand and lead a healthy and hygienic lifestyle, to create awareness of a balanced diet amongst students at the school level, to improve the overall well-being of the students and to promote a healthy school environment.

Banners, posters, flex etc. related to a balanced diet, healthy eating habits, yoga and meditation weighing machine, yoga mat, acupressure, item etc are some of the suggestive items that could be procured for students, according to the notification. (File/Representational)

Samagra Shiksha, Delhi has introduced a wellness club to raise awareness about a healthy lifestyle among students of classes 9 to 12 in government-run schools.

Officials said the objective of this initiative is to provide opportunities to understand and lead a healthy and hygienic lifestyle, to create awareness of a balanced diet amongst students at the school level, to improve the overall well-being of the students and to promote a healthy school environment.

An official notification on Monday said, “Health and Wellness awareness program in school can favourably influence the habits, attitude and knowledge relating to an individual”.

Banners, posters, flex etc. related to a balanced diet, healthy eating habits, yoga and meditation weighing machine, yoga mat, acupressure, item etc are some of the suggestive items that could be procured for students, according to the notification.

The notification added, “Wellness can modify students’ behaviour towards the attainment of optimum health. Wellness has been defined as a constant and deliberate effort to stay healthy and achieve the highest potential for well-being.”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 11:42 IST
