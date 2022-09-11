scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

For children with ‘violent and criminal tendencies’, Delhi teachers propose specialised govt schools

After the Nand Nagri incident, the GSTA had met the deputy chief minister and submitted a memorandum demanding a legislation making assaulting school staff inside school premises a non-bailable offence.

The organisation submitted a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with more recommendations after the Tilak Nagar incident, which took place Wednesday. Among the recommendations is the demand for specialized schools.

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has urged the Delhi government to set up “specialized schools” for students “with violent and criminal tendencies”.

Government school teachers have been claiming that there is a need for heightened security measures on school premises for their safety after a teacher was assaulted in a Nand Nagri school by relatives of a student and a guard was attacked by a student in a Tilak Nagar school in the past two weeks.

After the Nand Nagri incident, the GSTA had met the deputy chief minister and submitted a memorandum demanding a legislation making assaulting school staff inside school premises a non-bailable offence.

The organisation submitted a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with more recommendations after the Tilak Nagar incident, which took place Wednesday. Among the recommendations is the demand for specialized schools.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that some students are associated with criminal activities or are more likely to instigate violence than others. Acknowledging this fact, we must try to separate them from other students so that they are not victimized, bullied or influenced. This would also ensure the safety of teachers within school premises… Specialized schools in each district, like Schools of Excellence should be designated to impart education to these vulnerable children. We believe in reform, and this seclusion is not a punishment but a chance to better understand their issues, address them and reduce the chances of violence inside the school,” the letter states.

More from Delhi

The teachers have also requested the presence of one police personnel inside school premises during school hours, a “threefold increase” in the strength of guards in schools, and capping the student strength of schools to 2,500.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:01:00 am
Next Story

Culinary Capital: How Nathu’s, Bengali Sweets stood the test of time in Delhi’s Bengali Market

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Centre objects to ex-Chief Justice’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC

Premium
With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

China plans more Moon missions after finding new lunar mineral

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards
JEE Advanced 2022

Results declared: Here's how to check score cards

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement