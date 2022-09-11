For children with ‘violent and criminal tendencies’, Delhi teachers propose specialised govt schools

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has urged the Delhi government to set up “specialized schools” for students “with violent and criminal tendencies”.

Government school teachers have been claiming that there is a need for heightened security measures on school premises for their safety after a teacher was assaulted in a Nand Nagri school by relatives of a student and a guard was attacked by a student in a Tilak Nagar school in the past two weeks.

After the Nand Nagri incident, the GSTA had met the deputy chief minister and submitted a memorandum demanding a legislation making assaulting school staff inside school premises a non-bailable offence.

The organisation submitted a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with more recommendations after the Tilak Nagar incident, which took place Wednesday. Among the recommendations is the demand for specialized schools.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that some students are associated with criminal activities or are more likely to instigate violence than others. Acknowledging this fact, we must try to separate them from other students so that they are not victimized, bullied or influenced. This would also ensure the safety of teachers within school premises… Specialized schools in each district, like Schools of Excellence should be designated to impart education to these vulnerable children. We believe in reform, and this seclusion is not a punishment but a chance to better understand their issues, address them and reduce the chances of violence inside the school,” the letter states.

The teachers have also requested the presence of one police personnel inside school premises during school hours, a “threefold increase” in the strength of guards in schools, and capping the student strength of schools to 2,500.