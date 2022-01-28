Delhi govt to set up smart boards in 20k classrooms, starts with 16

The Delhi government has initiated its plan to set up smart boards in 20,000 classrooms in its schools by installing them in 16 classrooms in a North Delhi school.

The 16 “smart classrooms” have been set up at Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya located in Shankaracharya Marg. Reviewing this on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said cameras will also be installed in these classrooms to record classes.

“These smart boards are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will not only make the teaching-learning process a joyful one, but also help children learn better. With the integration of technology, children will have access to all online learning resources. Along with this, modern cameras for recording will also be installed in classrooms so that live recording of the class can be done. These recorded videos can be further accessed by students and teachers for educational purposes, whenever required,” he said.

He stated that the Delhi government has constructed more than 20,000 classrooms in its schools in the last few years and that it plans to convert all of these into “smart classrooms” in a phased manner, as well as those under construction. He also said that teachers will be given “special training” to make better use of the boards.

Schools in Delhi are currently closed for all grades. At the DDMA meeting held on Thursday, it was decided to defer discussion on this matter to the next meeting.