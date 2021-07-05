As Delhi govt schools resume remote learning, special focus on children with disabilities

These plans are to be communicated by the resource persons to the student’s caregivers, and should also be tailored to the ability of the caregivers to implement.(File)

With remote learning resuming in Delhi government schools after the summer break and disruption through the second Covid-19 wave, resource persons have been directed to ensure strict implementation of home-based learning interventions for students with disabilities.

To ensure the continuity of learning, resource persons have been directed to design fortnightly Home Based Intervention Plans for each individual student in their respective assigned schools. These plans are to be divided either subject-wise or skill-wise depending on the current functioning of the child.

For skill-wise plans — for students with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, multiple disabilities or severe hearing loss — the activities will include personal care and grooming, functional academics, domestic skills, recreational skills, art and craft, and pre-vocational skills.

These plans are to be communicated by the resource persons to the student’s caregivers, and should also be tailored to the ability of the caregivers to implement.

The resource persons have also been directed to implement home-based education for Out of School disabled children — those up to the elementary level who dropped out of school or never attended school. In January, 649 Out of School disabled children were identified. Through fortnightly visits, the resource persons are to prepare and implement Individualised education plans for them.