Plan for new academic session at Delhi govt schools: Easing students into learning, monthly assessments, counselling

Easing children into academic activities and integrating monthly assessments are going to be central to the teaching-learning programme in Delhi government schools this academic year till schools re-open.

Teaching-learning activities in these schools have been halted since April when an early summer vacation had been declared due to the second Covid wave. These will resume on June 28 and the plan is for a staggered three-stage approach to ease students into learning.

“The purpose of engagement is to provide immediate emotional support to students, mentally prepare children for teaching-learning activities and thereafter resume academic activities, using semi-online method. Thus, after initial stage, teaching-learning activities shall commence using online and semi-online methods. This year, monthly learning assessment cycle too shall be introduced so that there is alignment between teaching-learning and assessment approach. Further, the aforesaid assessment data shall also be used as part of internal/external assessment for the session 2021-22,” stated a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, addressed to heads of all government and government-aided schools.

The first week, till July 3, is to be dedicated to getting in touch with students, forming WhatsApp groups, and for teachers to prepare lists of students without a smartphone and those without access to even a basic phone. The next four weeks, up till July 31, are to be dedicated to counselling students and revisiting their foundational learning.

Students from nursery to class VIII are to receive weekly worksheets through WhatsApp and the stated aim of these shall be to “understand the current academic level of their students”, “establish deep connect with their students and initiate the learning process”, and “gradually prepare students for teaching learning activities”.

Students of classes IX and X are to receive worksheets and begin online classes to revisit foundational competencies learned in previous grades. Classes XI and XII are to begin online classes for up to three hours dedicated to bridging learning gaps.

From August 2 onwards, class-specific and subject-specific worksheets for younger children and online classes for classes IX to XII shall commence.

“For all classes, there shall be regular monthly assessment, using innovative approach to understand the participation level and learning of students. The nature of these assessments will be based on project/activity/assignment. It shall assess foundational competencies, effective knowledge, understanding, critical thinking, analytical approach, problem solving, and creativity etc using the content of the month as reference,” read the circular to schools.

Like last year, for students without access to phones, teachers will distribute printed copies of the worksheets to them once a week in the school.