Delhi govt schools instructed to begin Deshbhakti curriculum for classes 9-12

Government schools have been instructed to begin conducting classes for the government’s new Deshbhakti Curriculum for classes IX to XII.

Last month, the Delhi government launched its Deshbhakti Curriculum, with material for classes VI to VIII and IX to XII.

Heads of schools have now been asked to ensure that two periods of a duration of 30-35 minutes be allotted for the curriculum each week in the time table.

The nodal teachers in every school for this programme will have to hold a detailed orientation for all teachers who are assigned to take these classes.

Once the classes begin, schools have been asked to maintain a detailed record of the feedback received from teachers conducting the classes to conduct reviews at different levels.

For the classes, children will not have any textbooks. Instead, the teacher is to introduce each topic with a central question and act as a facilitator for discussions in which the children will express their ideas and views.

As homework, children will also receive questions on the topic to pose to older people around them, including their families, and will be expected to once again discuss the topic with the insights and responses they received while doing their homework.